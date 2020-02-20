Lori J. (Emerson) Talbot
Lori J. (Emerson) Talbot

PORT BYRON — Lori J. (Emerson) Talbot, 62, of Port Byron, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Auburn Community Hospital.

She was born in Auburn, the daughter of Rose Ann Alfred Emerson and the late James Emerson. She previously had been employed by Welch Allyn for several years. Lori was a very devout Catholic and loved spending time with her family. Lori also enjoyed watching Westerns, crocheting, and her specialty fudge making. Lori will be remembered as a very kind-hearted, gentle soul that was loved by many. She will be sadly missed.

She is survived by her loving daughters, Stephanie Wilson, Katie (Brian) Fisher, and Allison Talbot; mother, Rose Ann Emerson; grandchildren, Tylor Wilson, Haven and Jace Hinchman, Lia-Kate Wilson and soon to be expecting another granddaughter. Lori has a great-granddaughter, Olivia; a brother, James (Lisa) Emerson; sister, Linda (Harley) Stupp; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her father, Lori was predeceased by a son, Mark A. Wilson Jr., and beloved canine friend, Toby.

There are no services at this time. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date and time.

Arrangements are by Pettigrass Funeral Home.

