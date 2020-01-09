{{featured_button_text}}

CAYUGA — Lorna K. Bacon, 65, passed away Jan. 4, 2020, at Auburn Community Hospital.

Lorna was born May 1, 1954 in Auburn, the daughter of Seymour and Catherine Winter Barnes.

Lorna is survived by her husband, David; son, David (Ashley Decker) Bacon; daughters, Christine (James) Hanna and Tammy (Todd Clark) Bacon; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Richard (Maryellen) Barnes; sisters, Avis (Joe) Wilson and Shirleen (Thomas) Tratt; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no calling hours or service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to White Chapel Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Lorna Bacon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments