MORAVIA — Lorraine M. Sawyer passed away Nov. 26, 2019 at the age of 77. She was predeceased in death by her husband, John L. Sawyer Sr., and sister, Janet and brother James.
Lorraine was born Sept. 2,1942 in Auburn, the daughter of Ruth Withers and Micheal Jupin.
Lorraine resided in Moravia for most of her life. She was a loving, caring housewife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Lorraine loved to spend time taking care of her family and grandchildren. Lorraine is survived by daughters, Mary (Davie Gregory) Duryee, of Virginia, Carol Sawyer, of Locke, Amy (Mike) Miller, of Moravia and sons, John (Stacy) Sawyer Jr., Stephen (Tammy Knight) Sawyer, and Timothy Sawyer, all of Moravia; siblings, Micheal Jupin, Cindy Sobus and Billy Jupin; 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Calling hours will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1 at Wade Funeral home at 22 Church St. in Moravia. Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions are requested to the Four Town First Aid Squad, P.O. Box #28, Moravia, NY 13118.
