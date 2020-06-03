AUBURN — Lottie Czarnecki Wilczek, 94, of Auburn, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Lottie was a life resident of the Auburn area, the daughter of the late Stanley and Mary Kulis Czarnecki. She was a communicant of St. Hyacinth’s Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Therese (Teri) Fredette, of South Korea, and Virginia Wilczek, of Houston, Texas, and one son, Michael Wilczek and his wife, Rosina, of Auburn. She is also survived by her brother, Robert Czarnecki and his wife, Carolyn, of Rush, N.Y., and six grandchildren, Mark and Noah Fredette, Tommy and Jessica Wilczek, and Alexander and Zachary Wilczek.
She was predeceased by her husband, Stanley Wilczek in 2004, and her sister, Stephanie Krystyan in 2008.
Funeral services are private with entombment in St. Joseph’s Mausoleum.
Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home.
To leave a message of condolence, go to www.plisfuneralhome.com.
