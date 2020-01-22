MORAVIA — Louis J. Condes, 86, of Moravia, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Auburn Community Hospital after suffering a major stroke early Friday morning.
Mr. Condes was born in Auburn, the son of Henry and Virginia Condes and lived in the Auburn/Niles area for all of his life. He retired with more than 30 years from New Process Gear Chrysler Corporation in Syracuse. He was a proud U.S. Navy Korean War veteran. He loved the outdoors and all animals.
Surviving Mr. Condes are his sons, Louie Condes, of Niles, N.Y., and Steven Condes and his wife, Lisa, of Moravia; his daughter, Brenda Condes, of Louisville, Ky.; stepchildren, Kirk, Teddy, and Katie Swan; grandchildren, Meaghan and Matthew Condes; great-granddaughter, Lily Condes; his brother, John Condes; sisters, Carmella Hand, Jean Baranska, and Patty Condes; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Condes was predeceased by his wife, Clara E. Condes; his second wife, Rebekah Condes; including his two sisters and four brothers.
Funeral services for Mr. Condes will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home, LLC, 42 E. Genesee St., Auburn. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery where military services will be accorded. Family and friends are invited to call on the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at the funeral home.
Family has requested in lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021, in memory of Mr. Louis Condes.
Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to send a condolence or light a candle.
