Louise M. Granato

June 25, 2020

AUBURN — Louise M. Granato, 80, of Auburn, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Auburn Community Hospital after a sudden illness. She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Samuel and Margaret Donnelly Granato. Louise worked as a Registered Nurse, providing many years of service to the community. She was a member of the United Church of Auburn. Louise enjoyed going out with her girlfriends to various restaurants and spending time with her family.

She is survived by a son, Christopher; three grandchildren, Christopher and Mallory Leader, and Aaron Aroneck; a great-grandson, Julian; brothers William (Renee) Granato and Paul (Grace) Granato; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and her beloved feline companion Gracie.

In addition to her parents, Louise was predeceased by a daughter, Laurie Aroneck and son-in-law, Alan Aroneck.

A private graveside service will be held next week in St. Joseph's Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please make any contributions in her memory to the SPCA, York St., Auburn, NY 13021. Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.