Louise M. Granato
June 25, 2020
AUBURN — Louise M. Granato, 80, of Auburn, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Auburn Community Hospital after a sudden illness. She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Samuel and Margaret Donnelly Granato. Louise worked as a Registered Nurse, providing many years of service to the community. She was a member of the United Church of Auburn. Louise enjoyed going out with her girlfriends to various restaurants and spending time with her family.
She is survived by a son, Christopher; three grandchildren, Christopher and Mallory Leader, and Aaron Aroneck; a great-grandson, Julian; brothers William (Renee) Granato and Paul (Grace) Granato; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and her beloved feline companion Gracie.
In addition to her parents, Louise was predeceased by a daughter, Laurie Aroneck and son-in-law, Alan Aroneck.
A private graveside service will be held next week in St. Joseph's Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please make any contributions in her memory to the SPCA, York St., Auburn, NY 13021. Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.