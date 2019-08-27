{{featured_button_text}}

AUBURN — Luba Hanuschak, 72, of Auburn, died Thursday, Aug. 23, 2019, following an extended illness.

Born in Germany, she was the daughter of the late Nicolaus and Chrystyna Dmitriw Hanuszczak, coming to Auburn in 1952. She worked for more than 20 years, and retired from the art department of Macy’s Department Stores in New York City.

She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Juliane and John Wasilenko, of Auburn; her nieces, Christy and Jamie Wasilenko; nephew, Adam (Brittany) Wasilenko, and great-niece, Brianna Love.

Funeral services for Luba are private, and there are no calling hours. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home.

To leave a message of condolence, go to www.plisfuneralhome.com.

