AUBURN — Lucia "Lucy" Ann Izzo, formerly of Amherst Avenue and recently a member of the Westminster Manor family, died June 12, 2020 at Auburn Community Hospital. Known for her quick wit, tough love and brutal honesty, you knew where you stood with Lucy.

She was the daughter of Peter and Philomena Pacelli Donofrio and spent her childhood growing up on Barber Street during the Great Depression. During World War II she was a secretary on the naval base in Sampson, NY. After the war she married her husband Mario Izzo, and together they raised and educated their six children on Lake Ave. in Auburn. Lucy retired from Auburn Correctional Facility as the secretary for the Deputy Superintendent in 1986. She loved a good game of bridge, and recently had become fond of Bingo with the residents at Westminster.