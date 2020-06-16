Lucia "Lucy" Ann Izzo
AUBURN — Lucia "Lucy" Ann Izzo, formerly of Amherst Avenue and recently a member of the Westminster Manor family, died June 12, 2020 at Auburn Community Hospital. Known for her quick wit, tough love and brutal honesty, you knew where you stood with Lucy.
She was the daughter of Peter and Philomena Pacelli Donofrio and spent her childhood growing up on Barber Street during the Great Depression. During World War II she was a secretary on the naval base in Sampson, NY. After the war she married her husband Mario Izzo, and together they raised and educated their six children on Lake Ave. in Auburn. Lucy retired from Auburn Correctional Facility as the secretary for the Deputy Superintendent in 1986. She loved a good game of bridge, and recently had become fond of Bingo with the residents at Westminster.
She is survived by daughters, Andrea Drahms (Richard), Cynthia Wilson (Richard), Christine Taylor, Virgilia Reeners (James); sons Mark (Susan) and John (Lorraine). Lucy had 21 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren who loved and adored her.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Mario; son in-law Michael Taylor; sisters Margaret Orapallo (Samuel), Angelina Donofrio, Elizabeth Fiduccia (Anthony), Mary Alissandrello (John), Genevieve DiLella (Daniel) and a brother Carmin Donofrio (Donna); Sister in-law Clara Guererra and recently, brother in-law Joseph Guererra.
Her legacy is her undying love of her family. The comings and goings of the grandchildren and great grandchildren kept her going for 98 years.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements will be conducted through Cheche Funeral Home, Inc., 1778 Clark Street Road, Auburn, NY 13021.
Donations can be made in Lucy's name to the following: Sacred Heart Church, 90 Melrose Rd., Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Dr., Westminster Manor, 81 South St., all of Auburn, NY 13021.
Lucy was the remaining member of this family's "Greatest Generation". There is one heck of a picnic going on in heaven and yes, they are playing bridge. Her entire family proudly wishes to echo the words, "Thanks for everything Mom"!
