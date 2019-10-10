AURELIUS — Lucille M. Bowes, 82, of Aurelius, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at home with her family by her side.
Lucille was born in Rouses Point, N.Y., the daughter of the late Francis and Oral Fadden Wells.
She is survived by her husband, Bruce E. Bowes, of Aurelius; daughters, Marie Vance and her husband, Danny, of Parkersburg, W.Va., Kathy L. Dillman and her husband, Joseph, of Elbridge, Debra Reese and her husband, William, of Brookville, Fla., Tina Longwell, of Davisville, W.Va., and Stacy Roe and her husband, Gary, of Union Springs; brothers, John Wells, and Harold Wells; 15 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
The services will be held private for the family as per the request of Lucille.
Contributions may be made to Hospice of Central New York and of the Finger Lakes, 990 Seventh North St., Liverpool, NY 13088, in memory of Lucille M. Bowes.
Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn, is in charge of the arrangements.
