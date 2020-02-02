AUBURN — Lucy Mae Colvin, 68, of Auburn, passed away on Jan. 30, 2020, at the Auburn Community Hospital.
Lucy was born on June 4, 1951 in Cortland, the daughter of the late Gerald Cobb Sr. and Dorothy Church Cobb. She made her career as a nurse’s aide, working in the home healthcare setting. She was a member of the TOPS Club and was an avid reader. Lucy also enjoyed crocheting.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Terrance Lee Colvin; her daughters, Jennifer (Shawn) Hogan and Kimberly (Jamie) Hopkins; her grandchildren, Phillip (Michaela), Tailer (Ryan), Dillon, Stephen, Hunter, Devin, Harley, Skylar, and Jenna; and her great-grandchildren, Ryan, David, and Anastasia. She immensely loved her grandchildren and was elated for the upcoming birth of her fourth great-grandchild, Juliana.
Lucy was predeceased by her mother, Dorothy Lousie Cobb; her father, Gerald James Cobb Sr.; her son, Jeffrey David Taylor; grandson, Seanie Michael Couturier; and three brothers, Billy, Jimmy, and Eddie.
Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Wright-Beard Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Lincoln Ave., Cortland, NY 13045. Funeral services will immediately follow.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the TOPS Club, P.O. Box 070360, Milwaukee, WI 53207 or the Salvation Army, 138 Main St., Cortland, NY 13045.
To offer online condolences, please visit www.wright-beard.com.
