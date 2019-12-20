CATO — Lyle E. Dennison, 89, passed away Dec. 17, 2019, at the family farm surrounded by family.
Born in Auburn City Hospital on April 27, 1930, he was the first child of the late E.W. (Doc) Dennison and Gladys Raines Dennison. He was a life resident of the Cato-Ira area; as well as a 1948 graduate of Cato-Meridian Central School. He was employed at Bradt Feed Mill, Cato, following graduation. Lyle was a Korean War veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy from 1951-1955. Following his discharge from the Navy, he and his wife founded Denn-E-Dale Farm in Cato, which remains a family-run operation and where they still make their home. He was a long-time member of the LaBuff-Cole American Legion Post 911 in Cato. He served on the Cato-Meridian School Board 1991-2001, and was at one time North County Chairman of the Extension Service.
He married Shirley Whitford on June 27, 1953, who passed in 2014, and he was also predeceased by a sister, Letha.
He enjoyed golfing, surfing the net, SU basketball, and his family, especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed eating Doug’s Fish Fry.
Surviving are sons, Ronald “Ronnie,” Joseph “Jody” and his wife, Heidi, and David, all of Cato; daughter, Lee Smith and her husband, Ronnie, of North Carolina; brother, Charles Dennison and his wife, Lorraine, of Cato; grandchildren, Amanda (TJ) Cali, Ronald Jr. “RJ,” Alexandra (Nathan Hawley), Amber Dennison, and Preston Dennison, all of Cato, and grandson, Regan (Megan) Smith, of North Carolina; great-grandsons, Brantley Cali, Axel Dennison, Levi Reeves, Jayce Hawley, and Rhett Smith; and great-granddaughters, Harper Cali and Eliza Smith.
Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, with a service to take place at 1 p.m. at the Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato. Burial will follow in Weedsport Rural Cemetery.
For those wishing to make contributions they may do so to the Cato Legion Post 911, 2598 Legion St., Cato, NY 13033, or CIMVAC, 2496 West Main St., Cato, NY 13033.
