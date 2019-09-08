PORT BYRON — Lynn Herrington passed away peacefully after battling a long fight on Aug. 31, 2019.
He was predeceased by brothers, Mineard and Raymond.
He is survived by his wife, Robin; son, Jamie; daughter, Jessica, and Jason May, of North Carolina; brothers, Glenn and Norman, of Potsdam; sisters, Audrey (George) Benda, of Florida, and Iva (David) Bankert, of Virginia; several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be preferred to the family.
