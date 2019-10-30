AUBURN — Lynne Kelly, 62, of Osborne Street, Auburn, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Auburn Community Hospital.
Mrs. Kelly was born in Auburn on July 1, 1957, to the late George and Gertrude Giesler Gallow. She was formerly employed with Auburn Community Hospital as a clerk aide.
Lynne loved cats and horses; horseback riding was one of her favorite past times. Above all, she enjoyed the time she spent with her family, especially with her precious grandchildren.
Lynne is survived by her loving husband, Kevin Kelly; her children, Katherine (Sam) Colby, Brian (Lindsay Schardt) Kelly, and Brendan Kelly; her sisters, Lorraine (Ron) Roffe and Suzanne (Lee) Chauvin; her grandchildren, Mason Kelly, Blake Kelly, and Gavin Colby; her niece, Cheyenne Chauvin; her nephews, Jonathan Carr and Christopher Carr; along with several other nieces and nephews; her extended family in Canada; her kitties and horse, Ruby.
A memorial service will held at a later date.
Donations in Lynne’s memory may be made to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021 or Sunshine Horses Inc., 3721 Verplank Road, Clay, NY 13041.
Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn, NY 13021.
