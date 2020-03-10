SKANEATELES — M. Minnette Frank, beloved wife, mother, and daughter, passed away on March 7, 2020.
Minnette was born in Opelika, Ala. on Nov. 8, 1964, daughter of William and Jodi Reckmeyer. Minnette was a graduate of Skaneateles High School class of 1982, and Syracuse University Bachelor of Arts class of 1986, and Masters of Fine Arts class of 1993. Minnette was active in her children’s lives as Girl Scout counselor, Boy Scout counselor, craft programs and everyone’s biggest cheerleader.
If you met her, your day was better as a result.
Minnette was the glue that held our family together and words cannot express her positive impact on those she met.
Minnette is survived by her pride and joy; five children, Michele Ann (Alan) Rochkind, Jordan W. (Colleen) Frank, Robert W. Frank, Meredith Marie Frank, and William G. Frank; several nephews; a brother, W. Herbert Reckmeyer; her parents, Dr. and Mrs. William G. Reckmeyer, and her beloved husband of 33 years, Bob.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Robert D. Gray Funeral Home, Skaneateles. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, in The First Presbyterian Church of Skaneateles. Burial will be in Lake View Cemetery, with a gathering following at the Skaneateles Fire Department.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your preferred charity in Minnette’s memory.
To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.
