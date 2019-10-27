AUBURN — Madelyn Saccone Palmieri, 61, the wife of Pat Palmieri, of Auburn, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Syracuse, Madelyn worked at and managed the office of the Cayuga Museum for more than 20 years. More recently, she was the office manager for Lesch Chiropractic.
In addition to her husband, Pat, she is survived by two sons, Daniel Palmieri (Russell), of Auburn, and Timothy Palmieri (Crystal), of Geneva; one brother, Thomas Saccone, of Syracuse; three grandchildren, Leo, Wyatt, and Ty; several nieces and nephews; and beloved dogs, Dolly and Gordon.
In addition to her parents, John and Frances Bello Saccone, she was predeceased by a brother, John Saccone.
Services will be conducted at the convenience of the family.
Contributions may be made in memory of Madelyn to Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Drive, Auburn, NY 13021.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.chechefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are by the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn.
