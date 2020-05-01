× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

AUBURN — Margaret A. Hassett, 70, of Auburn, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at Auburn Community Hospital following a brief illness.

Margaret was born in Syracuse on Jan. 7, 1950, the daughter of the late Carlton Kehoe and Mary Shaugnessy. She was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church and a retired office clerk for Hanson Aggregates in Skaneateles.

Margaret (Peg to her friends) enjoyed gardening, hanging out with her girls of the “Bible Bunch,” and board games with her family. More than anything else, she took joy in doting on her grandsons.

Margaret is survived by her sons, Gregory (Yvonne) Hassett, of Auburn, and Ken (Carrie) Hassett, of Erie, Colo.; her grandchildren, her pride and joy, Owen and Emmett Hassett, and her brother, Carlton (Kathy) Kehoe, of Baltimore.

Margaret was predeceased by her beloved husband, Thomas E. Hassett, on April 20, 2019, and by her brother, Bill Kehoe.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Margaret will be entombed beside her husband in St. Joseph’s Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that Peg be remembered with donations to the Fleming Fire Department #1.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.

