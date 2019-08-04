AUBURN — Margaret A. Speno, 77, formerly of North Herman Avenue, Auburn, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at her home.
She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Nicholas Sr. and Agnes Hooper Speno. She was a long time communicant of Saint Francis of Assisi Church and a former member of their Sacred Heart Society. Margaret retired after more than 40 years of service at Auburn Memorial Hospital. She was an avid New York Yankees baseball fan and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Roberta “Bobbie” Speno; nephew, Michael (Sue) Speno; niece, Janet (Steve) Bodner; great-nieces and nephews, Michael and Matthew Gauthier, Michele (Chris) Whipple, Mary Bodner, Stephanie and Nicholas Speno; several great-nieces and nephews; six great-great-nephews; and godchild, Judy McCandless.
In addition to her parents, Margaret was predeceased by a brother, Nicholas Speno, and a sister, Ellen Speno.
Calling hours are from 10 to 11:45 a.m. this Tuesday with services to immediately follow at noon in Saint Francis of Assisi Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Hospice of Central New York.
Arrangements are by the Pettigrass Funeral Home.
