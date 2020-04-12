× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Margaret Ann O’Neill passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020, in Clearwater, Fla., at the age of 89.

She was born in the Adirondacks and lived a life of kindness. If someone was in trouble, she opened her door to give them a safe and happy place. She was a world-traveler in spirit with a small-town heart. She was adventurous in the kitchen (famous chili sauce) and told wonderful stories about her life as a teacher in Saudi Arabia, where she ate with the King and lived in a palace. She then continued to teach in the Riyadh International School. Her living room footstool was a camel saddle, a wink to the world beyond.

An avid quilter, she was a member and past president of the Thumbstall Quilt Guild and made baby quilts for the Onondaga County Orphanage. If you stopped by for some guidance, she would just shoo the cat or dog off a chair or table to pick up some squares she had been working on, or to show you some fabric you could use for your own project. She was very active in starting and was past president of the Skaneateles Figure Skating Club, a member of Austin Park Committee, and many other organizations. She had a strong faith in God and was a communicant of St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church.