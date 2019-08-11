Margaret Dziergas, 89, a longtime resident of Weedsport, passed away Aug. 8, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Hospital. Born in Syracuse on Jan. 7, 1930, Margaret was the daughter of the late Leo Klunder and Alice Turoski. Margaret was a career homemaker, devoted wife and mother to her three daughters. She enjoyed crafting and reading.
Margaret is survived by her daughters, Susan (William) Rea of Rochester; Adrienne Brown of Lafayette and Emily (David) Cole of Weedsport; her nine grandchildren; her two great-grandchildren and her close friend since childhood, June Glaski.
Along with her parents, Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Chester Dziergas, in 2017 and her three siblings.
Calling hours for Margaret will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, from White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. in St. Hyacinth’s Church, Auburn on Tuesday. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph’s cemetery.
