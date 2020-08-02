× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Margaret Ide Mullally

July 31, 2020

AUBURN — Margaret Ide Mullally, 71, of Wood Street, Auburn, peacefully passed away surrounded by family at the home of her daughter Maureen on Friday July 31, 2020.

A lifelong resident of the City of Auburn NY, a graduate of Mt. Carmel High School, Margaret was the daughter of Edmund and Helen Ide.

She was very proud of her Irish heritage, loved to garden and most of all being with her family. Her children, grandchildren and cousins were her pride and joy. She was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Church, Auburn. She enjoyed sharing her Irish wit on Facebook.

Surviving are her children, Mary-Elizabeth Bruns, (Davd W. Bruns) Stephens City, VA, Maureen Mullally, (Stephen Ferguson) Syracuse NY, Kathleen Mullally, (Edward Gilner) Weedsport NY; grandchildren Daniel A. LeGrett, Tyler A. LeGrett, Megan Bruns, Caitlin Mullally, Brayden Mullally, Jack Bruns, Connor Mullally, Aariel Works and his mom, Bethany Henyan; many close cousins.

Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Sean P. Mullally, and son Sean E. Mullally.