July 31, 2020

AUBURN — Margaret Ide Mullally, 71, of Wood Street, Auburn, peacefully passed away surrounded by family at the home of her daughter Maureen on Friday July 31, 2020.

A lifelong resident of the City of Auburn NY, a graduate of Mt. Carmel High School, Margaret was the daughter of Edmund and Helen Ide.

She was very proud of her Irish heritage, loved to garden and most of all being with her family. Her children, grandchildren and cousins were her pride and joy. She was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Church, Auburn. She enjoyed sharing her Irish wit on Facebook.

Surviving are her children, Mary-Elizabeth Bruns, (Davd W. Bruns) Stephens City, VA, Maureen Mullally, (Stephen Ferguson) Syracuse NY, Kathleen Mullally, (Edward Gilner) Weedsport NY; grandchildren Daniel A. LeGrett, Tyler A. LeGrett, Megan Bruns, Caitlin Mullally, Brayden Mullally, Jack Bruns, Connor Mullally, Aariel Works and his mom, Bethany Henyan; many close cousins.

Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Sean P. Mullally, and son Sean E. Mullally.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday Aug. 5, 2020, in St. Mary's Church, Auburn. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc 84 South St., Auburn NY. Memorials may be remembered to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Please use social distancing and face masks for services and calling hours.

To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Mullally as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

