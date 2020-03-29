AUBURN — Margaret “Marge” G. Leschak Flurschutz, 88, of Auburn, passed away peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Marge was born in Auburn June 3, 1931, the daughter of the late Paul and Nellie Daddow Leschak. She was a graduate of Auburn East High School. She attended Auburn Community College (associate's in secretarial science and associate's in general education), Empire State College (Bachelor of Arts in community and human services), Elmira College (Master of Science in education), and Alfred State University. She also held a State of New York Public School Teacher Certification in business education, social studies, and English. She loved pursuing her education further in community services, psychology, and education. While attending Alfred State she met the love of her life and husband to be Paul Flurschutz.
Marge spent her adolescent years as captain of her cheerleading team, a member of the soccer team, and was a sister to the Sigma Chi Nu Sorority at Alfred State. She was a devout member of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in Auburn and had one of the most beautiful voices singing alongside her husband in the church choir. She was a member of the St. Marion Sisterhood and the NYS Retired Teachers Association.
Marge was remembered by many as being an educator. She taught in the Auburn School District from 1971-1979, and continued as a frequent substitute teacher in Auburn from 1980-2018. Many generations have had the pleasure of having “Mrs. Flurschutz” as their teacher and in seeing her around school. We remember her as the kind of teacher that genuinely cared for her students and would brighten everyone’s day, even through a simple passing in the halls.
Marge enjoyed spending time with her family. Her daughter-in-law was the daughter she never had, and her granddaughters were the “girls she never had,” as Mark was an only child. They cherished her sarcastic jokes, unbeatable oatmeal cooking skills and molasses cookies; her supporting the arts such as dance recitals and musicals and all the phone calls as they grew older and moved to college.
She enjoyed watching golfers go by through her backyard window; they would wave and come to her granddaughters golf ball shack, as well as watching her son, Mark doing yard work at their home. She enjoyed sharing many conversations about life with her granddaughters and son. They shared cherished memories of Mark’s childhood and stories from Marge and Paul’s life as well. Marge, Paul, and Mark spent many happy times both in their home and vacations to Wellsville and Florida; along with many happy and loving memories together, and their relationships were a blessing to each and every one of them every day.
Marge’s family remembers her frequent saying of “better days are coming,” and today better days are here for Marge as she has been reunited with her husband and family.
Marge is survived by her son, Mark (Sue) Flurschutz, and her four beautiful granddaughters, Taylor, Maggie, Marki, and Lexie; her niece, Susan (Craig) Schafer, and nephews, David Anderson and Dan (Doreen) Anderson.
She was predeceased by her loving husband of 67 years, Paul Flurschutz; her sister, Anna L. Anderson and her husband, John L. Anderson.
The Flurschutz family thanks all of those who have sent kind messages or who have reached out to them in so many ways.
Immediate family laid Marge to rest at a funeral and burial service on Friday, March 27.
Arrangements have been under the direction of the Plis Funeral Home.
The family asks that donations be made in Marge’s memory to the Margaret Flurschutz Memorial Scholarship Fund at Auburn High School, 13 Hurd Circle, Auburn, NY 13021 or to St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 30 Cross St., Auburn, NY 13021.
To leave a message of condolence, go to www.plisfuneralhome.com.
