Margaret 'Marge' G. Leschak Flurschutz

Marge enjoyed spending time with her family. Her daughter-in-law was the daughter she never had, and her granddaughters were the “girls she never had,” as Mark was an only child. They cherished her sarcastic jokes, unbeatable oatmeal cooking skills and molasses cookies; her supporting the arts such as dance recitals and musicals and all the phone calls as they grew older and moved to college.

She enjoyed watching golfers go by through her backyard window; they would wave and come to her granddaughters golf ball shack, as well as watching her son, Mark doing yard work at their home. She enjoyed sharing many conversations about life with her granddaughters and son. They shared cherished memories of Mark’s childhood and stories from Marge and Paul’s life as well. Marge, Paul, and Mark spent many happy times both in their home and vacations to Wellsville and Florida; along with many happy and loving memories together, and their relationships were a blessing to each and every one of them every day.

Marge’s family remembers her frequent saying of “better days are coming,” and today better days are here for Marge as she has been reunited with her husband and family.