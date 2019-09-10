MORAVIA — Margaret “Peggy” Spaulding, 77, of Moravia, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in University Hospital, Syracuse, after a long illness.
Peggy was born Oct. 6, 1941, the daughter of Charles and Dorothy Powers Trapp. She was a graduate of Moravia Central School and attended Auburn Memorial Nursing School. She and her late husband, Donald owned and operated John’s Grocery Store in Moravia, where she was always at the counter or doing the bookkeeping.
Peggy is survived by one son, Chuck (Gail) Spaulding, of Moravia; one daughter, Susan Spaulding (Matt Rosekrans), of Locke; seven grandchildren, Ross, Cody, DJ, and Kristi Spaulding, and Hannah, Amanda, and Brianna Rosekrans; three great-grandchildren, Makayla, Daxton, and Brayden; and a daughter-in-law, Donna Spaulding, of Moravia.
She was predeceased by her husband, Donald B. Spaulding Jr. in 2016, and one son, Mark Spaulding in 1994.
Peggy’s wishes were to have no services. Interment will be in Indian Mound Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Four Town First Aid Squad, P.O. Box # 28, Moravia, NY 13118-0028.
