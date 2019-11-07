{{featured_button_text}}

AUBURN — A graveside committal service for Margery Klock Connell will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Born on the 11th of November 1932 in Auburn, she was the daughter of the late Louise Jenner Klock and Vincent Paul Klock; she passed away Sept. 18, 2019.

Following the committal service, the daily Mass at Holy Family Church, Auburn, at 12:15 p.m. will have special intentions for Margery.

Farrell’s Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn.

