AUBURN — A graveside committal service for Margery Klock Connell will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
Born on the 11th of November 1932 in Auburn, she was the daughter of the late Louise Jenner Klock and Vincent Paul Klock; she passed away Sept. 18, 2019.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Following the committal service, the daily Mass at Holy Family Church, Auburn, at 12:15 p.m. will have special intentions for Margery.
Farrell’s Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn.
To plant a tree in memory of Margery Connell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.