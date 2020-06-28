× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Maria "Grace" Siracusa

June 26, 2020

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL — Maria "Grace" Siracusa, age 83, formerly of Auburn, died June 26, 2020 in her Florida home. Grace was the daughter of Joseph and Theresa Nocero Spano. She was the widow of Anthony “Tony” Siracusa who passed away in 2011. Grace was a native and life resident of Auburn and communicate of Holy Family Church, where she was an extremely active participant and very devout Catholic.

Prior to her retirement, Grace worked at both Tops Market and with her family's business, Caitos Bakery.

To say Grace was family oriented would be an understatement. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, and mother. She adored her grandchildren as well as her one great grandchild. During times that Grace was not baking or cooking for her family, she enjoyed playing bingo.

Grace is survived by four sons, Phillip of New Smyrna Beach, FL, Joseph (Carol) of Guilderland, Anthony (Christine) Voorheisville and David of Deltona, FL.; 10 grandchildren, Luke Napierski, Anthony, Nicholas, Matthew, Nicole, Christopher, Alex, Joey, Bella, and Molly Siracusa; one great grandchild, Elliana; as well as several nieces and nephews.