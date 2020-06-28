Maria "Grace" Siracusa
June 26, 2020
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL — Maria "Grace" Siracusa, age 83, formerly of Auburn, died June 26, 2020 in her Florida home. Grace was the daughter of Joseph and Theresa Nocero Spano. She was the widow of Anthony “Tony” Siracusa who passed away in 2011. Grace was a native and life resident of Auburn and communicate of Holy Family Church, where she was an extremely active participant and very devout Catholic.
Prior to her retirement, Grace worked at both Tops Market and with her family's business, Caitos Bakery.
To say Grace was family oriented would be an understatement. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, and mother. She adored her grandchildren as well as her one great grandchild. During times that Grace was not baking or cooking for her family, she enjoyed playing bingo.
Grace is survived by four sons, Phillip of New Smyrna Beach, FL, Joseph (Carol) of Guilderland, Anthony (Christine) Voorheisville and David of Deltona, FL.; 10 grandchildren, Luke Napierski, Anthony, Nicholas, Matthew, Nicole, Christopher, Alex, Joey, Bella, and Molly Siracusa; one great grandchild, Elliana; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband and parents, Maria was predeceased by her brothers, Michael and Dominic Spano; her sisters Tina Weaver, Fran Amoia, Katie Messineo and Mary Zamniak; and a great grandchild, Lailah Hope.
Calling hours for Grace will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 2, in Cheche Funeral Home, 1778 Clark Street, Auburn. Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, July 3, in Holy Family Church. Entombment will be in St Joseph's Mausoleum. Donations for Grace may be made to the St Jude's Children Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society, 1 (888) 557-7177.
If someone was to paint a portrait of Grace, it would have a permanent smile and outstretched arms ever ready to hold her family or her precious church.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.