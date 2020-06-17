Maria R. Palmieri
June 14, 2020
AUBURN — Maria R. Palmieri, 100, formerly of Clark Street, Auburn died Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Auburn Community Hospital. Maria was born in Casamassima, Bari, Italy. She was the daughter of Michael and Anna Tanzella. She is the widow Domenico Palmieri who passed away in 2003. Prior to her retirement 38 years ago, Mrs. Palmieri worked at the General Products Company. Mrs. Palmieri was an avid singer and she sang thru her entire shift at work.
Humorously, whenever she would stop singing, the other girls working on other machines would shout for Maria to sing.
She was a commutate of St Francis church where she was an active participant in many ways, including their Sacred Heart Society. Anna and her husband were extremely active in the Italo Club.
Maria was an outstanding cook and a pastry chef. Her dishes were famous throughout Central New York where she never hesitated to share with a friend or those who were hungry. She had a beautiful self-supporting garden where she proudly grew the herbs, fruits and vegetables she used preparing food for others. When she was not delivering her delicious anise cookies all over town, she made her own cheese and Limon cello, a wonderful aperitif loved by her contemporaries.
She loved playing cards, especially the game known as "31". She was an avid bowler, skilled enough to bowl ambidextrously. Maria was well beyond being a huge Syracuse University fan.
Mrs. Palmieri is survived by a son Michael and his wife Betty and a daughter Ann Marie and her husband Dale Crowley, all of Auburn. She is survived by eight grandchildren: James, Christopher and Matthew Pepe; Maria, Gabrielle and Michelle Palmieri as well as Danielle Crowley Kellogg and Andrea Gabigan, she had five great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband Dominic, she was predeceased by daughter, Rose, 1992.
Services for Maria will be held on Friday at 9:30 a.m. in St Francis Church.Calling hours will be held in the Cheche Funeral Home, 1778 Clark Street, Auburn on Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. Entombment will be in St Joseph's Mausoleum.
"Maria found life to be a beautiful thing, she loved everyone and her infectious smile and caring ways demonstrated and defined her personality."
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.