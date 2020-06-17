× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Maria R. Palmieri

June 14, 2020

AUBURN — Maria R. Palmieri, 100, formerly of Clark Street, Auburn died Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Auburn Community Hospital. Maria was born in Casamassima, Bari, Italy. She was the daughter of Michael and Anna Tanzella. She is the widow Domenico Palmieri who passed away in 2003. Prior to her retirement 38 years ago, Mrs. Palmieri worked at the General Products Company. Mrs. Palmieri was an avid singer and she sang thru her entire shift at work.

Humorously, whenever she would stop singing, the other girls working on other machines would shout for Maria to sing.

She was a commutate of St Francis church where she was an active participant in many ways, including their Sacred Heart Society. Anna and her husband were extremely active in the Italo Club.

Maria was an outstanding cook and a pastry chef. Her dishes were famous throughout Central New York where she never hesitated to share with a friend or those who were hungry. She had a beautiful self-supporting garden where she proudly grew the herbs, fruits and vegetables she used preparing food for others. When she was not delivering her delicious anise cookies all over town, she made her own cheese and Limon cello, a wonderful aperitif loved by her contemporaries.