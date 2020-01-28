Marianne (Cullen) White
0 entries

Marianne (Cullen) White

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Marianne (Cullen) White

AUBURN — Marianne (Cullen) White, 70, of Auburn, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, after sustaining injuries in an automobile accident on Route 318 in the town of Junius.

She was born in East Orange, N.J., the daughter of the late Joseph and Florence Dooley Cullen, and resided in the Auburn area for most of her life. She graduated from East Orange High School and received her bachelor’s degree from Kean University. Marianne retired from the Union Springs School District as an elementary teacher. She loved helping others and was very involved in numerous local agencies, including Meals on Wheels and AARP Defensive Driving Teacher. She also volunteered for several years at Auburn Community Hospital.

She is survived by her loving son, Jeremy (Molly) White, of Buffalo; brother, J. Paul Cullen, of Ocean Heights, N.J.; close companion, Paul Crapo, of Auburn; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Marianne was predeceased by a brother, Thomas Cullen, and more recently quadruplet grand-babies, Zoe, Lincoln, Miles, and Brecken White.

Marianne’s Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. this Thursday in Holy Family Church, North Street, Auburn. Calling hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the WNY Perinatal Bereavement Network, 150 Bennett Road, Cheektowaga, NY 14227.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News