AUBURN — Marie A. Techman Sroka, 92, the wife of the late John “Ted” Sroka, died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Finger Lakes Center for Living.
A life resident of Auburn, Marie was an active member of St. Hyacinth’s Church, volunteering her skills for more than 40 years making pierogis. She also enjoyed knitting, baking, and above all, was a loving wife and devoted herself to her family and friends.
She is survived by two daughters, Janet M. Casper (James) and Barbara A. Sroka, both of Auburn; 14 grandchildren, Carissa, Trevor, Nicole, Adam, Patrick, Kelly, Dione, Anne, Greg, Raymond (Jessica), Karl, Martin, Billy, and Andrew; three great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Ted, and her parents, John and Rose Pilat Techman, Marie was predeceased by three sons, John, Raymond, and Gerald Sroka; brothers, Peter, Stan, and John “Jack” Techman; and one sister, Stella Wilson.
You have free articles remaining.
Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian burial to be offered at 10:30 a.m. Friday in St. Hyacinth’s Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. A calling hour will be conducted prior to Mass from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn.
Contributions may be made in memory of Marie to St. Hyacinth’s Church, 61 Pulaski St., Auburn, NY 13021 or EWTN, 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.chechefuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.