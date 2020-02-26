AUBURN — Marilyn L. Clark, 93, of Auburn, formerly of Moravia, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.

Born April 3, 1926 in Pittsburgh, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Charles H. and Christina K. (Walsh) West, and was married for 71 years to Ivan J. Clark, who passed away on March 30, 2015.

Mrs. Clark was a homemaker, and had worked on the kitchen staff at Casowasco and as a teacher’s aide with the Moravia Elementary School. She was a ham radio operator, a member of the Christ United Methodist Church of Locke and Moravia, and enjoyed spending time at her family’s cabin in Old Forge.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She is survived by a daughter-in-law, Celestia Clark, of Moravia; her grandsons, Eric Clark, of Moravia, and Jeffrey Clark, of Florida; and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, Alan D. Clark in 2016; a daughter, Linda S. Clark in 2005; and her sisters, Carol Wright and Christina Coon.

Friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 10117 Route 90, Genoa. A brief service will follow calling hours, and spring interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Old Forge, N.Y.

Contributions are graciously directed to the Long Hill Fire Department, 2513 Long Hill Road, Venice Center, NY 13147.

To plant a tree in memory of Marilyn Clark as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.