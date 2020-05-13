CATO — Marilyn L. Cole, 90, of Cato, passed away on May 8, 2020, at Matthew House, Auburn.
Marilyn was born in the town of Cato, N.Y., on Sept. 21, 1929, the daughter of the late Lester A. Lee and Iva (H) M. Snyder. She was a long-time member of the Meridian Baptist Church. She joined the Order of the Eastern Star in 1947 where she held positions as past matron of Cato Star Chapter #234, grand officer (to include associate grand warder and chairman of necrology); as well as secretary of Brutus-Cato Star Chapter #86. Marilyn was also a member of the Cato-Meridian Community Recreation Center Board, and the Cayuga County Scat Van Board of Directors. She was elected to public office for the first time in 1947 as clerk for the town of Cato and won every re-election for more than 43 years. She retired in 1998 and was appointed deputy town clerk. She was also elected as clerk for the village of Meridian in 1956. She retired in 2017 and was appointed deputy village clerk.
Marilyn was predeceased by her husband, Fred Cole; son, Peter Cole Sr.; sister, Joan (Robert) Livingston; half-brothers, Herbert (Gertrude) Bean and Kenneth (Lois) Bean.
She survived by her brother, David (Sylvia) Lee; daughter, Christine Cole; sons, Paul (Kathy) Cole and John (Connie) Cole; as well as seven grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family with burial in Monumental Cemetery, Meridian, N.Y.
Contributions in Marilyn’s name may be made to Matthew House, Auburn, N.Y.; The Meridian Baptist Church, Meridian, N.Y.; CIMVAC, Cato, N.Y.; Order of the Eastern Stars, Chapter #86, Weedsport, N.Y.
Please leave condolences for the family at whitechapelfh.com.
