SPRING LAKE, N.Y. — Marilyn M. Holmes, 79, of Spring Lake, N.Y., passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, after an extended illness.
Born March 3, 1941 to Elwood H. and Alice M. McFaul Holmes, she lived her entire life in Spring Lake. She was a 1959 graduate of Port Byron High School. She owned and operated “Holmes Craft Shop” out of the family home before going to work for J.H. Matthews International of Seneca Falls. She enjoyed doing crafts, crocheting, playing cards, dancing, yard sales, and spending time with family and friends and with her little dog “Gizmo.”
Marilyn is survived by her two daughters, Ragan (Rory) Townsend and Shannon (Glenn) Holmes; her brother-in-law, Norman Donk; her uncles, Lee (Gladys) Holmes, Harmon (Theresa) McFaul, and Norman (Nancy) McFaul, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Kenneth, and her beloved sister, Barbara Donk.
Marilyn was a very loving, caring, and giving person. She was always willing to help out whenever she was able. She will be greatly missed.
There will be no services at this time.
Contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or charity of one’s choice.
Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, has charge of arrangements.
