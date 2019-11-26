AUBURN — Marilyn R. Netzer, 68, of Auburn, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Commons.
She was the daughter of the late Maynard F. and Charlotte E. Graham Hurd. Marilyn loved to dance and listen to her favorite band Donna and the Mystic which sang her favorite song Teddy Bear.
She is survived by siblings, Kenny Hurd, Maynard Hurd, Connie Campbell, Dennis Hurd, Tommy Hurd, Roberta Hurd, and Jackie Hurd; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Marilyn was predeceased by her brothers, Harley and Danny, and sisters, Mary, Cindy, and Charlotte.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn, with a memorial service to follow at 1 p.m.
