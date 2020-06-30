× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marilyn Ramsden

Jan. 8, 1939 — June 22, 2020

GENOA — Marilyn Ramsden went home to be with her Lord and Savior, June 22, 2020.

Marilyn was born on Jan. 8, 1939 in Sherwood, N.Y. to her parents Frank R. and Agnes Mekeel. After graduating from Union Springs High School, she went to work at Welch Allyn Co. While working there she met the love of her life Roger B. Ramsden. Together they operated and enjoyed living on a dairy farm in Cazenovia, N.Y., working long hours, side by side. They remained married for 44 years until Roger's death.

Many summer weekends at the Ramsden farm there would be a gathering of family and friends. You could smell the sweet aroma of wheat rolls baking in the oven. Sometimes you were not allowed in Marilyn's kitchen while she was cooking, but you were always greeted with a hug that made you hold your breath, and a great big smile.

Marilyn was also an avid gardener and photographer. At the Minturn reunions you would see her with a camera in her hand snapping photos until her film ran out.

Marilyn was a devoted and active member of The United Church of Genoa, planning community events and cooking for The Harvest Supper.