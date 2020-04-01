AUBURN — Marina “Mary” Spano Zamniak, 90, formerly of Boyle Center, died Sunday, March 29, 2020, in the Commons on St. Anthony.
A native of Auburn, Mary was a devout Catholic and attended Mass wherever she could. She enjoyed playing cards and taking trips to the casino. Most of all, Mary loved the time spent with her family.
She is survived by her son, Michael Zamniak, of Lockport; daughter, Kathy Zamniak and her husband, David Flanigan, of Auburn; one sister, Grace Siracusa, of Florida; three grandchildren, Nicholas, Peter, and Lauren; two great-grandchildren, David and Elliette; and several loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Joseph and Theresa Nocera Spano, Mary was predeceased by two brothers, Michael “Barney” Spano and Dominic Spano; and three sisters, Concetta “Tina” Weaver, Frances “Frannie” Amoia, and Catherine Messineo.
Funeral services will be conducted at the convenience of the family. There will be a memorial Mass offered at a later date and time to be announced.
Contributions may be made in memory of Mary to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are by the Cheche Funeral Home Inc., 1778 Clark St. Road, Auburn.
To offer condolences, please visit www.chechefuneralhome.com.
