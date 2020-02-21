Marion E. Gulliver
Marion E. Gulliver

AUBURN — Marion E. Gulliver, 73, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Auburn Hospital.

Marion worked for Seneca-Cayuga ARC, driving bus.

She is survived by a daughter and son; granddaughter and great-granddaughter; three brothers; and two sisters.

A memorial service will be at a later date.

Arrangements with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.

