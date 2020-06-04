AUBURN — Marion Margaret (Harris) Jessie, 97, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020, with family at her side.
Born on Sept. 19, 1922, in Skaneateles, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Arthur Coleman Harris and Margaret B. Cross. She grew up on the family farm off Coon Hill Road. She was a graduate of Skaneateles High School class of 1940 and worked as a receivables clerk at Red Star Express Lines. She met her husband, Herman (Jess) on a blind date in February 1946 and in September was married in Skaneateles.
Marion quit work in late 1949 to raise her family. A son, Leon was born in January 1948, a daughter, Linda born in June 1952, and a son, Kevin born in March 1956. She enjoyed her time as a full-time mother and housewife. As her children got older, she worked part-time at Sacred Heart School cafeteria and rectory preparing meals for school children and priests. She was active in the Girl Scouts and 4-H with her daughter, Linda. Marion passed on her love of sewing and crafts to her daughter. She had the “green thumb” in the family and was always growing flowers.
Marion and Jess were founding members of Sacred Heart Rosary Society and the Owasco Fire Department Auxiliary #1.
Marion and Jess retired in 1986 and began touring the U.S. in their motorhome and visiting friends and relatives down south and out west to avoid the cold winter months until 2009 when they hung up their keys and eventually moved into assisted living at Northbrook Heights.
In April of 2020 she proudly became a member of the Owasco Chapter of the DAR.
Marion is survived by three children, a son, Leon (Cynthia), of Auburn; a daughter, Linda (Jim) Podolak, of Buckeye, Ariz.; a son, Kevin (Paige), of Auburn; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Marion was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Herman (Jess) in 2016; a sister, Louise Harris in 2012; a brother, Donald Harris in 2007, and a sister, Edna Duckett in 2005.
Marion will be laid to rest alongside her husband in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Auburn. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family due to current conditions.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Owasco Fire Department Auxiliary #1, 7174 Owasco Road, Auburn, NY 13021.
Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn. Please leave condolences for the family at whitechapelfh.com.
