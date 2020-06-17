Marion W. Cunningham

As an expectant mother with her first child, Marion took up sewing, making her own maternity clothes. She continued to sew throughout her life, making dresses for her two daughters as they grew and eventually designing and sewing their wedding gowns as well.

After her fourth child, Thomas, was enrolled in elementary school, Marion returned to work at the New York Telephone Company in Auburn until her retirement in 1987. She worked several years in a row without missing a day of work, even with her daily commute to Geneva in the final few years.

Marion loved to travel. In their early family years, the Cunninghams enjoyed camping vacations as far south as Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and north into Maine and Montreal, Canada, as well as many short camping trips to Bowman Lake State Park in Oxford, New York.

Marion and Tucker celebrated their 25th Silver Wedding Anniversary with a scenic cross-country Canadian train trip from Toronto, Ontario to Vancouver, British Columbia and their 50th Golden Wedding Anniversary with an Alaskan cruise.