Marion Y. Brown
0 entries

Marion Y. Brown

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

VERONA, N.Y. — Marion Y. Brown, 88, formerly of Verona, N.Y., died March 4, 2020.

She is survived by her loving family.

Calling hours will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m.

To plant a tree in memory of Marion Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News