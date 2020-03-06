VERONA, N.Y. — Marion Y. Brown, 88, formerly of Verona, N.Y., died March 4, 2020.
She is survived by her loving family.
Calling hours will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m.
