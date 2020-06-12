Marjorie A. Szakalski
AUBURN — Marjorie A. Szakalski, 92, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020, at Van Duyn Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.

Born in Auburn on Nov. 11, 1927, Marjorie was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ellen Moore Wallace. She was employed by the General Electric Company for 34 years. Marjorie was an avid bowler and enjoyed volunteering at Mercy Rehab, Sacred Heart Church, and Westminster Manor.

Marjorie is survived by her sister, Joan Johnson, of Oswego, and many nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Rudolph (Rudy) Szakalski, in 1984, and her sisters, Evelyn Hares, Alice Drew, Elizabeth Guy, and Jean Redmond.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, in Sacred Heart Church. Face coverings are required and all must abide by social distancing guidelines. A burial will be held privately for family following the service.

