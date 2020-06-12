× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AUBURN — Marjorie A. Szakalski, 92, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020, at Van Duyn Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.

Born in Auburn on Nov. 11, 1927, Marjorie was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ellen Moore Wallace. She was employed by the General Electric Company for 34 years. Marjorie was an avid bowler and enjoyed volunteering at Mercy Rehab, Sacred Heart Church, and Westminster Manor.

Marjorie is survived by her sister, Joan Johnson, of Oswego, and many nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Rudolph (Rudy) Szakalski, in 1984, and her sisters, Evelyn Hares, Alice Drew, Elizabeth Guy, and Jean Redmond.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, in Sacred Heart Church. Face coverings are required and all must abide by social distancing guidelines. A burial will be held privately for family following the service.

Please leave condolences at whitechapelfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Marjorie Szakalski as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.