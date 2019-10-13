Marjorie Hope Hunter Anderson Drummond

AUBURN — Midge Drummond, who brightened and enriched the lives of all she knew, departed this world on Oct. 4, 2019.
Born to Dorothy Hope and John Marshall Hunter in Plainfield, N.J. on May 26, 1922, Midge moved with her family to Auburn, N.Y. in 1925.
In addition to her parents, Marjorie was predeceased by her brother, Dr. John Marshall “Bud” Hunter (1952); her first husband, Army Captain Bror Henry Anderson, who died in service to his country in 1944, and her husband of 46 years, World War II Marine 1st Lieutenant and Attorney at Law, Burke W. Drummond (1994); her daughter, Judith A. Sutherland (2016), and son, R. Steven Anderson (2018).
Midge is survived by her sister, Dorothy E. Hunter Babcock, of Simsbury, Conn.; daughters, Katharine Didham-Gracier, of Napa, Calif., Anne Iverson (David), of Evans, Ga., and Elizabeth (David) Kearney, of Rush, N.Y.; grandchildren, Peter, Richard, Beth, Avery, Ethan, John, Bethany, Amanda, and Emma; great-grandchildren, Cade, Lura, Madelyn, and Mayes; and generations of loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Marjorie graduated from Auburn schools and Cornell University, class of 1943. She taught at Logan Street School for several years. While raising her family, Midge was a scout leader, room mother, host to three exchange students, served at the Red Cross, co-chaired the March of Dimes, and volunteered at Auburn Memorial Hospital’s Gift Shop. She also enjoyed multigenerational friendships made through her Bridge and Reading Clubs. Midge has long been active in the life of Second Presbyterian/Westminster Presbyterian Church where she became their first woman Elder in 1952, served as a Deacon, was a member of the Worship and Pastor Search Committees, taught Sunday school, and played in the Bell Choir. For more than 20 years, the Drummond’s hosted Westminster’s Easter Sunrise Service at their home.
Following several years of employment at Balian’s Gift Shop, Midge discovered her passion for needlepoint. Beginning in 1971 and continuing for more than 30 years, she operated a needlepoint shop in her home, teaching classes and sharing her creative talents.
Throughout her 97 years, Midge was loving, devoted, generous, cheerful, and had a marvelous sense of humor. She will be missed beyond measure.
The Drummond family wishes to express thanks to the attentive staff of the Fourth Floor of The Commons at St. Anthony.
Family extends the deepest heartfelt gratitude to Team Midge: Chris Anne, Lisa, Donna C., Donna V., Cheryl, Helen, Brenda, and Mary who provided many years of friendship, companionship, and advocacy.
Calling hours for Midge will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn. Her memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, in Westminster Church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Midge’s beloved Westminster Presbyterian Church, 17 William St., Auburn, NY 13021.
