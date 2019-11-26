AUBURN — Marjorie Louise (Dutcher) Ellinwood, 87, of Auburn, and formerly of Montezuma, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Auburn Community Hospital with family at her side.
Marjorie was born on Aug. 20, 1932 to Lawrence R. Dutcher and Isabel Warrick in Aurelius, N.Y. She lived in both Pennsylvania and New York during her childhood years and graduated as class valedictorian from Port Byron Central School in 1950. She graduated from the Auburn Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1953 and worked as a registered nurse at Auburn Memorial Hospital and Taylor Brown Hospital in Waterloo. Marge married the love of her life, R. Bruce Ellinwood on June 5, 1954, and raised four children in their home in Montezuma. Marge loved her time spent with family and friends and enjoyed traveling with Bruce and her siblings. She spent her last few years making new friends at Schwartz Towers and Westminster Manor. She loved doing jigsaw puzzles with her friends. Marge was a kind, compassionate person who had a smile for everyone she knew. She will be missed greatly by those who love her.
She is survived by her children, Cindy (Tom) Daly, of Weedsport, Donna (David) Carter, of Montezuma, and David Ellinwood, of Montezuma; her grandchildren, Gregory Ellinwood, of Weedsport, Christopher (Courtney) Ellinwood, of Montezuma, Amanda (James) Waggaman, of Biloxi, Miss., Sean Daly, of Manhattan, Erin Daly, of Minneapolis, Minn., and Mitchell and Nathan Ellinwood, of Tampa, Fla.; two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Evelyn. She is also survived by her brother, Lawrence (Dona) Dutcher, of Conway, S.C.; sister-in-law, Marian Ellinwood, of Montezuma; many nieces and nephews, and a dear friend of a lifetime, Jean Green.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband of 50 years, Bruce Ellinwood; her eldest son, Gary Ellinwood; her brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Shirley Dutcher; her brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Ruth Dutcher, and brother-in-law, Donald Ellinwood Jr.
There will be calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Audioun Funeral Home for those who wish to attend.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Montezuma Fire Department or the Port Byron Ambulance Fund in her memory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.