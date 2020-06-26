× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marjorie M. Doyle

June 25, 2020

AUBURN — Marjorie M. Doyle, 91, of 19 Hickory St., Auburn, passed away June 25, 2020 at The Commons on St. Anthony Street. Born in Auburn, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Margaret Griffin Burns.

Marjorie was an East High School graduate and in her earlier years worked at the former Kromer's Bakery in Auburn. Marjorie retired from GE where she worked many years in the assembly line. Marjorie was an avid and enthusiastic bowler and also enjoyed golf and knitting. She was a member of the Highland Park Golf Club and a communicant of St. Alphonsus Church.

Surviving are her three children: Ann (James) Torrance, Lynn (Tyrell) Furman and Mike (Wendy) Doyle; seven grandchildren: Susan, Jeanette, Briana, Brandon, Geoffrey, Colin, Nicholas; 10 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.

Marjorie was reunited with her loving husband who passed away in 1987, William “Pepper” Doyle, on what would have been their 71st wedding anniversary. In addition to her husband she was predeceased by their daughter Christine Komanecky and her sister Dorothy Burnes.

There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 27 at 10 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Church. Adhering to Covid guidelines, social distancing in pews and masks will be required. A private Entombment will be held at St. Joseph's Mausoleum. Arrangements by Langham Funeral Home, LLC. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The International Essential Tremor Foundation, PO Box 14005, Lenexa, Kansas, 66285-4005. www.essentialtremor.org To leave a condolence for the family visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com