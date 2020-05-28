PORT BYRON — Marjorie (Midge) H. Hamel, 85, of 8544 South St. Road, Port Byron, passed away on May 25, 2020, with her loving family by her side after a courageous fight with cancer.
Midge was born in Canada and moved to New York in 1959 with her husband and three daughters, as her husband pursued his career through the Local 1249. She was a stay-at-home mom and later worked for the Port Byron School District as a “comedian” cafeteria aide and was also a member of the Port Byron Fire Department’s Women’s Auxiliary. She was full of life and touched everyone she met with her spunky and outgoing personality. She had everlasting energy and truly enjoyed spending time with her family. She enjoyed hosting and decorating for holidays, cooking for her family, planning Easter egg hunts, bowling, and going trick-or-treating with her family. Midge was always the one to turn to for support, advice, or just a laugh, and will be sadly missed by all.
She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Joseph C. Hamel, of Port Byron; sisters, Marilyn Champagne and Mavis O’Neil; brother-in-law, Denny (Mona) Hamel; daughters, Wendy Hamel, Terry Petrosino, and Sheila (Earl Sr.) Smith; son, Michael (Lori) Hamel; 13 grandchildren, Jeff, Joe, and Jack Morehouse, Kaylee and Marissa Petrosino, Earl Jr. and Stacy Smith, Crystal Hamel, Jeremy Dunn, Greg and Mitchell Hamel, Jennifer Mejorado, and Michael Hamel; 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, John and Viola Kidd, of Canada; nine brothers and one sister; her son, Eric Hamel; her son-in-law, Captain Billy Petrosino; and brothers-in-law, Jack O’Neill and Leonard Champagne.
A private burial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Drive, Auburn, NY 13021 or Port Byron Volunteer Fire Department, 50 Utica St., Port Byron, NY 13140. Along with Hospice of the Finger Lakes, the family would also like to thank Crystal, Paul, and Izzie at Auburn Community Hospital and the many others who took great care of Midge during this unprecedented time when her family was not able to be by her side.
Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport, N.Y.
