Marjorie (Midge) H. Hamel

Midge was born in Canada and moved to New York in 1959 with her husband and three daughters, as her husband pursued his career through the Local 1249. She was a stay-at-home mom and later worked for the Port Byron School District as a “comedian” cafeteria aide and was also a member of the Port Byron Fire Department’s Women’s Auxiliary. She was full of life and touched everyone she met with her spunky and outgoing personality. She had everlasting energy and truly enjoyed spending time with her family. She enjoyed hosting and decorating for holidays, cooking for her family, planning Easter egg hunts, bowling, and going trick-or-treating with her family. Midge was always the one to turn to for support, advice, or just a laugh, and will be sadly missed by all.