AUBURN — Mark E. Salomon, 68, of Auburn, passed away Sept. 14, 2019, at Upstate Hospital.
Born in Auburn, he was the son of the late Robert and Rhea King Salomon. Mark was a 1968 East High School graduate and an Amy veteran, serving his country from 1972 to 1978. He was a recipient of the National Defense Service Medal and a specialized sharpshooter M16 and hand grenade veteran. He graduated from Buffalo State and was employed for 40 years with the U.S. Federal Government as a special investigator, retiring in 2012.
Mark loved golf; every aspect of the game. He was an active member of Highland Park Golf Course. Mark worked part time, following his retirement at Auburn’s Curley's and UNC. He enjoyed NASCAR and football but above all, cherished his time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Carolyn Kingston Salomon; their two children, Bethany and Markus Salomon; his twin sister, Michelle (Tony) Torre; a brother, Kurt (Tammy) Salomon, and by an aunt, Lilliana King. Also surviving are his cat, Chloe, and granddogs, Haylie and Lacey.
He was predeceased by a brother, Robert Salomon; an uncle, Calvin King, his mother-in-law, Mary Kingston, and a brother-in-law, David Kingston.
Visiting hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, in St. Mary’s Church with a memorial service to follow. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery, Skaneateles.
The omission of flowers is requested, contributions in Mark’s name may be made to American Lung Association, www.lung.org or to the Finger Lakes Humane Society, www.flspcaofcny.org.
To leave a condolence, please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com.
