MORAVIA — Mark William Kerrick, 45, currently of Moravia, N.Y. passed away on July 6 after a long battle with diabetes. Mark was born in Oneonta, N.Y. and is the son of William and Victoria Kerrick of Moravia. Mark is survived by his parents, William and Victoria; two sisters, Crystal (Kerrick) Ives, of Bainbridge, NY, Melissa (Kerrick) Spoon, of Leeton; three brothers, Jonathan Kerrick, of Moravia, Michael Kerrick, of Savannah, NY, and Joshua Kerrick, of Lyon Mountain, NY. He is also survived by his wife, Dawn (Trumble) Kerrick and their five children, Ashley Marie Kerrick, Brianna Nicole Kerrick, Mark William Kerrick, Jr., Nathan Edward Kerrick and Jacob Steven Kerrick. Surviving Mark is also his grandmother, Irene Getz who is 91 years young along with many nieces and nephews.

Mark was an avid big game hunter which is a love that he shared with his children but he spent most of his life on a tractor. The knowledge the man had of equipment was shared with anyone who needed help to get a piece of equipment back in working order so it could get back to the field to complete its job. His abilities and the love of the farm will be greatly missed and as the seasons progress his name will be mentioned often as have the names of his grandfathers, George and Frank, that have pre-deceased him. Mark was a long time employee of Horrigan Farms in Elbridge, NY before becoming ill.