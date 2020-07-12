Mary A. Brooks
April 16, 2020
AUBURN — Mary A. Brooks, 61, passed away on April 16, 2020 after a long battle with cancer with her loving family by her side.
Mary was a lifelong resident of the Auburn area. She attended high school in Weedsport, N.Y., and graduated from Cayuga Community College with a degree in liberal arts. After graduation she started her own cleaning business, Cleaning Matters, that she was dedicated to until her sickness made it physically impossible to continue.
Mary was a member of the Holy Family Church. She also was a member of the ladies auxiliary at the SK Post #1324 and loved to regale the stories of her time spend with her SK Post "family".
Mary was predeceased by her father, Harrison Brooks, her mother, Catherine Brooks; brothers John Brooks and Tommy Brooks; and her beloved sister Judy Brooks.
She is survived by her loving son David Bristol (Jill); brother Danny Brooks (Betsy); brother Peter Brooks (Janet); brother Timmy Brooks (Barbara); and several nieces and nephews.
Please join us in honoring Mary at a memorial service that will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Holy Family Church in Auburn. We ask that everyone follow social distancing guidelines and please wear an appropriate face covering.
