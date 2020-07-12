× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary A. Brooks

April 16, 2020

AUBURN — Mary A. Brooks, 61, passed away on April 16, 2020 after a long battle with cancer with her loving family by her side.

Mary was a lifelong resident of the Auburn area. She attended high school in Weedsport, N.Y., and graduated from Cayuga Community College with a degree in liberal arts. After graduation she started her own cleaning business, Cleaning Matters, that she was dedicated to until her sickness made it physically impossible to continue.

Mary was a member of the Holy Family Church. She also was a member of the ladies auxiliary at the SK Post #1324 and loved to regale the stories of her time spend with her SK Post "family".

Mary was predeceased by her father, Harrison Brooks, her mother, Catherine Brooks; brothers John Brooks and Tommy Brooks; and her beloved sister Judy Brooks.

She is survived by her loving son David Bristol (Jill); brother Danny Brooks (Betsy); brother Peter Brooks (Janet); brother Timmy Brooks (Barbara); and several nieces and nephews.