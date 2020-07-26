× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary A. Kelly

May 14, 1929 — April 19, 2020

AUBURN — Mary A. Kelly passed away on April 19, 2020, in the comfort of her home, with her loving family by her side after a short illness.

She was born on May 14, 1929 to John and Rose (McCauley) Kelly. She graduated from East High School and Misericordia.

She was predeceased by her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Kathleen and Paul Bishop; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Peggy Kelly.

She is survived by nieces and nephews, Kathleen Stoughtenger, Mary (James) Breeze, Betsy (Stanford) Pash, Martha Bishop, Laura (Richard) Delaney, Peter (Julie) Bishop, Maggie Bishop, Anne Bishop, Kelly Wejko, Paul (Kristianne) Bishop, Kevin (Sarah) Kelly, John Kelly and Michael (Patricia) Kelly. She survived by her cousins, Judy (Conboy) Acton, Thomas and Mary Cassidy. She is also survived by multiple great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, and great-great-nephews.

Mary's family invites you to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Holy Family Church, North Street, Auburn, NY 13021.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Kelly as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.