AUBURN — Mary A. Kelly passed away on April 19, 2020, in the comfort of her home, with her loving family by her side after a short illness.

She was born on May 14, 1929 to John and Rose (McCauley) Kelly. She graduated from East High School and Misericordia.

Her early career was highlighted by her position as an administrative assistant to the vice president of General Dynamics in San Diego. Mary also served as an assistant to the secretary of the Air Force in Washington, D.C. Locally, she retired as the membership and program director at the YMCA/WEIU. In retirement, she volunteered on many boards and committees. She volunteered with Meals on Wheels, Auburn Nursing Home, and was an active member of the Mercy Auxiliary. She enjoyed travel, theater, and playing bridge with beloved friends. Mary was also known for completing the Sunday New York Times crossword puzzles in ink.

She was predeceased by her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Kathleen and Paul Bishop; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Peggy Kelly.