AUBURN — Mary A. Sennett, 89, formerly of Jarvis Street, Auburn, passed away Jan. 27, 2020, at Finger Lakes Center for Living.
Born in Auburn, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Marion Bain Hungerford. Mary retired from NYS Electric and Gas and worked previously at Internal Medicine, Auburn Nursing Home and Cayuga Glass. She was an avid Yankees fan and enjoyed crocheting and reading.
She is survived by her three children, David Sennett, Jackie (David) Catalfano, and Shelly Sennett; nine grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Rowland Sennett; a son, Daniel Sennett; two sisters, Edna Hungerford and Eleanor Sharples; and by a brother, Glenn Hungerford.
There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, in Sacred Heart Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
Omission of flowers is requested. Contributions in memory of Mary may be made to Hospice of the Finger Lakes or to the Finger Lakes Center for Living.
Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to share a condolence.
