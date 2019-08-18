AUBURN — Mary Ann (Lopez) Speno, 78, of North Fulton Street, Auburn, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Auburn, the daughter of the late Salvatore and Loretta Fanelli Lopez and had been a life resident. Mary Ann was a very devout Catholic and longtime communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church. She enjoyed bowling and participated in an area league for many years. Mary Ann also liked to play bingo and take an occasional trip to one of our local casinos. Mary Ann was most happy the times spent with her family and friends. She cherished the moments spent with each and every one of them. Mary Ann also loved to cook and bake for her family and friends, especially her famous sauce. She will be sadly missed but forever remembered and treasured in the hearts of those she has touched.
She is survived by her best friend and loving husband of 56 years, Edward Speno; their two daughters, Lisa (John) Camardo, and Lori Speno, all of Auburn; three beloved grandsons, John Camardo and close friend, Emilia Gambardella, Nicholas Camardo and fiancée, Elizabeth Marek, and Anthony Camardo; sisters-in-law, Joan Lopez, and Lorena (Richard) Spanbauer; brothers-in-law, Pat (Joan) Speno, and Jack Speno; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two brothers, Anthony and Vincent Lopez; two sisters-in-law, Alyce Lopez and Joy Speno; and two nephews, Joe Speno and Jack Speno Jr.
Friends and relatives are invited to join the family at 10:30 a.m. this Tuesday in St. Francis of Assisi Church for Mary Ann’s Mass of Christian burial with the pastor Rev. Richard Carlino as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Calling hours are from 4 to 8 p.m. this Monday at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.
Contributions may be made in Mary Ann’s memory to a charity of one’s choice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.