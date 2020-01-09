MORAVIA — Mary B. Turner, 92, of Millstream Court, Moravia, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Guthrie-Cortland Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Turner was born Sept. 23, 1927, in Paterson, N.J., a daughter of Thomas and Ellen Lynch. She had lived in Moravia the past eight years, previously in Vermont. She had been employed with Ethan Allen Furniture Co. in Vermont until her retirement.
She is survived by two daughters, Fran (Andy) Bouma, of Moravia, and Patty (Brian) Welton, of Vermont; four grandchildren, Melissa (Dan) Etnoyer, Andrew (Kari) Bouma III, Levi (Erica) Welton, and Travis (Cynthia) Welton; six great-grandchildren, Brook, Paige, Bella, Jaxson, Natalie, and Evelyn; and her favorite pet cat, Monty.
You have free articles remaining.
She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Turner, and an infant daughter, Frances Mary Turner.
Graveside services will be held in Kelloggsville Rural Cemetery in the spring.
Memorial contributions may be made for Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 East River St., Waterloo, NY 13165.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.