{{featured_button_text}}

MORAVIA — Mary B. Turner, 92, of Millstream Court, Moravia, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Guthrie-Cortland Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Turner was born Sept. 23, 1927, in Paterson, N.J., a daughter of Thomas and Ellen Lynch. She had lived in Moravia the past eight years, previously in Vermont. She had been employed with Ethan Allen Furniture Co. in Vermont until her retirement.

She is survived by two daughters, Fran (Andy) Bouma, of Moravia, and Patty (Brian) Welton, of Vermont; four grandchildren, Melissa (Dan) Etnoyer, Andrew (Kari) Bouma III, Levi (Erica) Welton, and Travis (Cynthia) Welton; six great-grandchildren, Brook, Paige, Bella, Jaxson, Natalie, and Evelyn; and her favorite pet cat, Monty.

She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Turner, and an infant daughter, Frances Mary Turner.

Graveside services will be held in Kelloggsville Rural Cemetery in the spring.

Memorial contributions may be made for Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 East River St., Waterloo, NY 13165.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Turner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments